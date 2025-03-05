It is unacceptable to transfer the Deposit Guarantee Fund to "manual" management – MP

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18614 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171051 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107682 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344067 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173926 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145141 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196202 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124954 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108183 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

It is unacceptable to transfer the Deposit Guarantee Fund to "manual" management – MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114057 views

Experts and lawyers point to violations of the Constitution and the creation of corruption risks due to the bill that makes the FGVFO completely controlled.

It is unacceptable to transfer the Deposit Guarantee Fund to "manual" management – MP

The "Batkivshchyna" faction will not support the bill of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danilo Hetmantsev, which makes the Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGVFO) completely controlled in a "manual mode". This was stated in a comment to UNN by MP Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk.

Context

The head of the parliamentary tax committee, Danilo Hetmantsev, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Regulation of Certain Issues of the Activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, the National Bank of Ukraine, and Investment Institutions". After a detailed study of the document, it became clear that the proposed changes contradict the Constitution of Ukraine in terms of citizens' right to freely own property, as well as the right to judicial appeal and a fair trial. Moreover, Hetmantsev's legislative initiative violates a number of existing laws and creates significant corruption risks. Additionally, Hetmantsev's bill contradicts obligations undertaken by Ukraine before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the framework of the current funding program.

It is clear at first glance that such things cannot be supported by the "Batkivshchyna" faction. Because, in fact, giving the right to manage the Fund in a manual mode is unacceptable. We will need to wait for the consideration of this bill and the conclusion of the anti-corruption committee (the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy – ed.), because we believe that there may be signs of corruption potential there

– emphasized Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk.

According to him, this document will also be considered by the expert council. In addition, in the opinion of the MP, the bill should also undergo discussion with the professional associations it concerns.

"In the form proposed, we will not support it," – concluded the politician.

Reminder

The founder of the law firm "Kasyanenko and Partners" Dmitro Kasyanenko criticized Hetmantsev's bill regarding the limitation of the time for appealing FGVFO decisions in courts to 1 month. According to him, this contradicts the general principles of civil legislation and creates preconditions for abuses by responsible officials. The lawyer emphasized that this does not comply with Article 55 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees everyone the right to judicial protection, and also contradicts the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, which requires ensuring reasonable time limits for appealing to the court.

The head of the NGO "Independent Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" Arsen Marinuskin believes that Hetmantsev's bill is lobbyist and is an attempt to create a convenient legal reality for the FGVFO.

"I have already observed a disturbing trend in legislation, where in special laws the authors try to establish a "statute of limitations" where it cannot be by definition. In my opinion, on the one hand, this is a legal manipulation to justify the Deposit Guarantee Fund for possible mistakes, and on the other, a basic misunderstanding of legal foundations," - noted Arsen Marinuskin.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Danilo Hetmantsev
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
