It is important that the 18th EU sanctions package includes restrictions against the banking and energy sectors of the Russian Federation: Yermak met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Andriy Yermak met with Kęstutis Budrys, discussed EU sanctions against the banking and energy sectors of the Russian Federation. Important synchronization of actions with the USA and other countries.

It is important that the 18th EU sanctions package includes restrictions against the banking and energy sectors of the Russian Federation: Yermak met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys. During the meeting, they discussed the next package of sanctions from the EU, which should include restrictions against the banking and energy sectors, the tanker fleet and provide for secondary sanctions. Yermak wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Today, together with my team, I also held a meaningful meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys. I thanked Lithuania for its unwavering defense support for Ukraine. This is not only arms assistance, but also a clear signal: our partners understand that the security of the whole of Europe depends on the outcome of this war. Continued military support is among the key topics of our conversation 

- wrote Yermak.

He noted that special attention was paid to sanctions against Russia.

It is important that the 18th EU package includes restrictions against the banking and energy sectors, the tanker fleet and provides for secondary sanctions. This will be a powerful tool of pressure, especially if it is synchronized with the actions of the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Norway and Japan. I informed Mr. Budrys about the results of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Washington. US support for Ukraine remains reliable - this is very important at the moment 

- added Yermak.

Also, according to him, they discussed Ukraine's European integration.

Let us remind you

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia should include the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as well as sanctions against companies involved in the export of oil and oil products, including the shadow fleet.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Nord Stream
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Canada
Lithuania
Norway
United Kingdom
Japan
United States
Ukraine
