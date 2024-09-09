It became known which movie will represent Ukraine at the Oscars 2025

At a meeting on September 9, the Ukrainian Oscar Committee chose the film La Palisade, which will compete for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press servicesof the Committee.

Details

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee at its meeting on September 9 chose the film that will represent Ukraine among the contenders for the 97th Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film. It is the film “La Palisade” directed by Philip Sotnychenko - the Committee said in a statement.

The film is set in 1996. In the story, 5 months before the moratorium on the death penalty, two old friends, a police detective and a forensic psychiatrist, investigate the murder of their colleague.

The film was selected by a vote of 14 members of the Ukrainian Oscar Committee.