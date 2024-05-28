The film about the writers of the "Executed Renaissance" raised almost UAH 13 million

"The House of Slovo. An Endless Novel" about Ukrainian writers of the "Executed Renaissance" who lived in Kharkiv collected almost 13 million hryvnias in three weeks of distribution. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Kultura.

Taras Tomenko's film Slovo House: An Endless Romance was released on May 9. According to official information, the Ukrainian film grossed UAH 12,808,294 at the box office over the first three weekends.

Taras Tomenko's feature film tells the story of Ukrainian writers who lived in the Slovo House in Kharkiv. The Soviet regime tried to influence the artists to work within the system, but their disagreement led to repression and then the extermination of an entire generation of powerful Ukrainian authors, which was later called the “Executed Renaissance.

The film stars Vyacheslav Dovzhenko, Nina Naboka, Andriy Isayenko, Maryna Koshkina, Gennadiy Popenko, Borys Georgievsky, Andriy May, and others.

