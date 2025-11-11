ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine

The Kremlin has launched a forced partial conscription of reservists as part of its broader initiative to create an active reserve, likely for use in combat operations in Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Analysts, in particular, refer to information from a Russian publication, which claims that at least 19 constituent entities of the federation are beginning to train active reservists for units that the Russian authorities will deploy to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

The formation of reserve units to protect infrastructure occurred after ... Vladimir Putin signed a law on November 5 that allows Russia to train reservists to protect critical infrastructure in the Russian Federation. ... Some constituent entities of the federation began forming specialized reserve units before the legislative amendments came into force, with Russia planning to use reservists in areas bordering Ukraine to combat Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, evacuate the population, and support "counter-terrorist" operations. - ISW quotes Russian journalists.

The publication also indicated that Russia includes provisions in contracts signed by reservists for their deployment only within their regions.

The recent law, which allows Russia to train active reservists in wartime and peacetime, did not contain a provision on geographical restrictions on the deployment locations of reservists, although Russian officials claimed that Russian authorities would only send reservists to protect critical infrastructure within their region. - analysts note.

They recall that the Kremlin has previously ignored contractual obligations that prevent it from waging war in Ukraine at its discretion, and Putin has previously manipulated laws to openly and covertly violate contractual agreements without directly breaking the law.

ISW is convinced that the Kremlin is using the need to protect critical infrastructure as a pretext to conceal broader efforts to prepare reservists for deployment, including in Ukraine.

The Kremlin included the occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions in the Southern Military District, creating the groundwork for forced mobilization. Putin announced year-round conscription from 2026 and introduced electronic summonses, increasing the risk of illegal conscription of Ukrainians.

