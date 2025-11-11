ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
05:31 AM • 5932 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 47255 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 63404 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 93563 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 110106 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 114098 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 85873 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57252 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 106568 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 44541 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian oil imports to the EU: the European Commission reminded Hungary and Slovakia of an important nuanceNovember 10, 09:58 PM • 26663 views
CNS: Russia legalized disconnecting users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSBNovember 10, 10:40 PM • 24306 views
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oilNovember 10, 11:01 PM • 17358 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslideNovember 10, 11:27 PM • 26071 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideoNovember 10, 11:56 PM • 24332 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 63226 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 110106 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 48616 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 114098 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 106568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Bashar al-Assad
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 44813 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 117094 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 123146 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 167386 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 235450 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat

ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3278 views

The Kremlin has begun a forced partial mobilization of reservists, likely for use in Ukraine. At least 19 federal subjects are already preparing reservists, allegedly to protect critical infrastructure in Russia.

ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine

The Kremlin has launched a forced partial conscription of reservists as part of its broader initiative to create an active reserve, likely for use in combat operations in Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, refer to information from a Russian publication, which claims that at least 19 constituent entities of the federation are beginning to train active reservists for units that the Russian authorities will deploy to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

The formation of reserve units to protect infrastructure occurred after ... Vladimir Putin signed a law on November 5 that allows Russia to train reservists to protect critical infrastructure in the Russian Federation. ... Some constituent entities of the federation began forming specialized reserve units before the legislative amendments came into force, with Russia planning to use reservists in areas bordering Ukraine to combat Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, evacuate the population, and support "counter-terrorist" operations.

- ISW quotes Russian journalists.

Putin signed laws on year-round conscription and involvement of reservists in protecting facilities04.11.25, 17:11 • 3477 views

The publication also indicated that Russia includes provisions in contracts signed by reservists for their deployment only within their regions.

The recent law, which allows Russia to train active reservists in wartime and peacetime, did not contain a provision on geographical restrictions on the deployment locations of reservists, although Russian officials claimed that Russian authorities would only send reservists to protect critical infrastructure within their region.

- analysts note.

They recall that the Kremlin has previously ignored contractual obligations that prevent it from waging war in Ukraine at its discretion, and Putin has previously manipulated laws to openly and covertly violate contractual agreements without directly breaking the law.

ISW is convinced that the Kremlin is using the need to protect critical infrastructure as a pretext to conceal broader efforts to prepare reservists for deployment, including in Ukraine.

Recall

The Kremlin included the occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions in the Southern Military District, creating the groundwork for forced mobilization. Putin announced year-round conscription from 2026 and introduced electronic summonses, increasing the risk of illegal conscription of Ukrainians.

Putin mobilizes reservists to protect Russia from Ukrainian drones – Bloomberg24.10.25, 19:41 • 3286 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine