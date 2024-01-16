ukenru
Israeli army engages in a firefight with drug smugglers from Egypt on the border

Israeli army engages in a firefight with drug smugglers from Egypt on the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24887 views

Israeli troops engaged in a firefight with about 20 suspected drug smugglers, some of whom were armed, on the border with Egypt. The frequency of such incidents is high, and smugglers often respond with gunfire.

Israeli troops during a firefight on the Egyptian border struck several suspects of drug smuggling from Egypt. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

The IDF says about 20 suspects, some of them armed, arrived at the Egyptian border, apparently trying to smuggle drugs into Israel

the statement said.

It is noted that the troops engaged in a firefight with the apparent smugglers, hitting several of them, the IDF reports.

The military does not immediately release information about possible losses among Israeli forces.

The publication writes that incidents of drug smuggling on the Egyptian border are frequent, and sometimes smugglers shoot at Israeli forces.

TV channel in Egypt reports that Egyptian forces detained 6 drug smugglers on the border with Israel

Egypt prevents drug smuggling attempt on the Egyptian-Israeli border

Egyptian TV channel Al Qahera News TV reports, citing sources in the security services.

Six drug smugglers were arrested. 

The report came moments after the IDF reported that troops had engaged in a firefight with a group of apparent smugglers along the border.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

