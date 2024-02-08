Israel to grant permanent residence permits to all Ukrainian refugees

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 67174 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117322 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122318 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164329 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165018 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267220 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176791 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166827 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237406 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100097 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62112 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 33553 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 30590 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43589 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267218 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237404 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222744 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234387 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100687 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117202 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117848 views
Israel to grant permanent residence permits to all Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106363 views

An Israeli court ordered the immigration authorities to issue permanent residence permits to all Ukrainian refugees in Israel within a month.

A Tel Aviv court has ordered the Immigration Authority to grant all Ukrainian refugees in Israel an Aleph-5 visa, which gives them the right to temporary protection from expulsion. This was reported by the Makor Rishon newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

The decision was approved by Judge Michal Agamon-Gonen. She noted that the authorities had failed to define a policy on Ukrainian refugees for almost two years, and therefore the court was forced to intervene.

Agamon-Gonen ordered the Immigration Authority to issue the above-mentioned visa to all Ukrainian refugees in Israel within a month and to publish this decision on the official website.

Addendum Addendum

The Aleph-5 visa grants the status of a temporary resident of the country with the right to employment, medical care, education and social security

It is known that  at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homeland still have the status of tourists in Israel.

As of August 2023, more than 14,000 refugees from Ukraine were living in Israel. According to the Ukrainian embassy, after the Hamas attack, more than two thousand Ukrainians applied to evacuate the country and the Gaza Strip. In three evacuation flights, 436 Ukrainian citizens left Israel.

"Under no circumstances": Israel rejects Hamas ceasefire offer07.02.24, 17:29 • 22888 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarNews of the World
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
tel-avivTel Aviv

Contact us about advertising