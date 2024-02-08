Israel to grant permanent residence permits to all Ukrainian refugees

A Tel Aviv court has ordered the Immigration Authority to grant all Ukrainian refugees in Israel an Aleph-5 visa, which gives them the right to temporary protection from expulsion. This was reported by the Makor Rishon newspaper, UNN reports.

The decision was approved by Judge Michal Agamon-Gonen. She noted that the authorities had failed to define a policy on Ukrainian refugees for almost two years, and therefore the court was forced to intervene.

Agamon-Gonen ordered the Immigration Authority to issue the above-mentioned visa to all Ukrainian refugees in Israel within a month and to publish this decision on the official website.

The Aleph-5 visa grants the status of a temporary resident of the country with the right to employment, medical care, education and social security

It is known that at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homeland still have the status of tourists in Israel.

As of August 2023, more than 14,000 refugees from Ukraine were living in Israel. According to the Ukrainian embassy, after the Hamas attack, more than two thousand Ukrainians applied to evacuate the country and the Gaza Strip. In three evacuation flights, 436 Ukrainian citizens left Israel.

