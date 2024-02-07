ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
"Under no circumstances": Israel rejects Hamas ceasefire offer

"Under no circumstances": Israel rejects Hamas ceasefire offer

Israel rejects Hamas' ceasefire proposal, refusing to release prisoners.

Israel will "under no circumstances" agree to Hamas' ceasefire proposal, an Israeli official tells CNN, UNN reports

Details

As noted, some parties were optimistic about the Hamas proposal, but one Israeli official said on Wednesday that his country would "never" agree to it.

Hamas's demands include a four-and-a-half-month ceasefire and a permanent end to the war, as well as the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons.

The terrorist group also stated that it wants a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, to which Israel said it was not ready to do so.

Addendum

According to The Times of Israel, today Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the war in Gaza with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Jerusalem. The details of the meeting were not made public, but it is noted that it was "long and in-depth.

The US secretary of state also met with President Isaac Herzog to discuss the proposed hostage deal and Hamas' response, and said that "a lot of work needs to be done" before an agreement is reached.

"We are carefully considering this proposal... there is a lot of work to be done, but we are very focused on doing that work and hopefully being able to resume the hostage release that was interrupted so many months ago," Blinken said.

Canada imposes sanctions on 11 Hamas leaders over attack in Israel and threat to regional security07.02.24, 07:28 • 36076 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
cnnCNN
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
jerusalemJerusalem
canadaCanada
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising