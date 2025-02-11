Israel threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not release hostages

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32913 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98107 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91731 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122088 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101991 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113176 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156742 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101325 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79016 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112605 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122088 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147153 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179365 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78315 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102598 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135550 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137412 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165497 views
Israel threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not release hostages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24282 views

Netanyahu threatens to resume hostilities in Gaza if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday. Israel is preparing additional military forces and plans a complete blockade of the region if the conflict resumes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the truce in Gaza will be terminated if the Hamas group does not release the hostages by noon on Saturday, February 15. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Netanyahu made the statement after a meeting with key ministers of defense, foreign affairs, and national security.

If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday, we will end the ceasefire, and the army will resume intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated,

- Netanyahu said.

According to him, the heads of ministries supported this demand. In particular, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, after meeting with Netanyahu, said that in the event of a new stage of the war, Gaza should be completely cut off from water, electricity and humanitarian aid, and Palestinians should be evicted from the region.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear whether Israel's condition applies to all hostages held in Gaza or only to the three people who were expected to be released on Saturday under the current ceasefire.

The prime minister also said that he had ordered the military to reinforce the group in and around Gaza. Shortly thereafter, the Israeli army announced the deployment of additional forces in the south of the country and the mobilization of reservists.

Recall

Hamas refused to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners scheduled for February 15. The terrorists accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid and preventing the return of residents of northern Gaza.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

israelIsrael
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

