Israel threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not release hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the truce in Gaza will be terminated if the Hamas group does not release the hostages by noon on Saturday, February 15. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Netanyahu made the statement after a meeting with key ministers of defense, foreign affairs, and national security.

If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday, we will end the ceasefire, and the army will resume intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated, - Netanyahu said.

According to him, the heads of ministries supported this demand. In particular, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, after meeting with Netanyahu, said that in the event of a new stage of the war, Gaza should be completely cut off from water, electricity and humanitarian aid, and Palestinians should be evicted from the region.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear whether Israel's condition applies to all hostages held in Gaza or only to the three people who were expected to be released on Saturday under the current ceasefire.

The prime minister also said that he had ordered the military to reinforce the group in and around Gaza. Shortly thereafter, the Israeli army announced the deployment of additional forces in the south of the country and the mobilization of reservists.

Recall

Hamas refused to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners scheduled for February 15. The terrorists accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid and preventing the return of residents of northern Gaza.