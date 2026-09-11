Israel struck a house in Gaza; a family with two children was killed

Photo: AP

At least four people, including two children, were killed as a result of an Israeli strike on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said that a militant was the target, Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shifa Hospital, a husband and wife and their daughters, aged 8 and 12, were killed in the strike. The victims’ bodies were taken to the medical facility.

The family’s neighbor, Zuhair al-Haysami, told AP that the strike occurred at around 2:00 a.m., when the family was asleep.

They were two children and their parents, who were killed while they were sleeping he said.

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The Israel Defense Forces said that a militant allegedly involved in attacks on Israeli forces was eliminated as a result of the strike on Beit Lahia. The military provided no other details.

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Israel had previously explained its strikes on Gaza as a response to threats against its military amid the fragile ceasefire that has been in effect since October.

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