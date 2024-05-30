Israel predicts another 7 months of war in Gaza to destroy Hamas-CNN

Israel predicts another 7 months of war in Gaza. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

To achieve the stated goal of destroying Hamas, the head of Israel's National Security Council, Tsahi Hanegbi, said on Wednesday that the country expects "another seven months of fighting" in Gaza.

In the early days of presenting the Cabinet's plans, it was honestly stated that the war would be long - highlighted by Tsakhi Hanegbi.

Biden does not consider Israel's actions in Gaza genocide