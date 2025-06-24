$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Israel launched a symbolic strike on Tehran after Trump ordered planes to turn back

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Israel carried out a limited airstrike on Iran in response to the missile attack, but refrained from a large-scale operation due to US President Donald Trump's demand. The strike was symbolic, hitting only one radar north of Tehran, to maintain the need for a response and respect Trump's demand.

Israel launched a symbolic strike on Tehran after Trump ordered planes to turn back

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a limited airstrike on Iranian territory in response to missile launches into northern Israel, but refrained from a large-scale operation due to a demand from US President Donald Trump.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Jerusalem Post.

Details

According to the publication, the shelling took place after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered strikes on targets in central Tehran.

I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to respond decisively to Iran's ceasefire violation with intensive strikes on regime targets in central Tehran

– Katz stated.

The reason for the order was an attack by Iran: a few hours after the ceasefire came into effect, two missiles were fired at northern Israel. At the same time, explosions occurred in northern Tehran after Trump called on Israeli planes to leave Iranian airspace.

The publication notes that the US president then expressed concern about Israel's intentions to expand strikes on Iran:

Israel needs to calm down, I have to make Israel calm down. I'll see if I can stop it 

- Trump said.

He held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to a senior Israeli official, Trump "demanded that Netanyahu completely cancel the attack" during the conversation.

In response, Netanyahu stated that "the strike is necessary."

As a result, Israel carried out a limited strike: the air force hit only one radar north of Tehran. Sources in the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that "the strike was symbolic, aimed at preserving the need to respond to Iran's attack, while respecting Trump's demand to do nothing or, at most, respond symbolically."

Recall

As UNN reported, Donald Trump stated on the social network Truth Social that Israel would not attack Iran, and its planes would return home.

Donald Trump stated that Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire by carrying out attacks after the set deadline. The US President expressed his disappointment with the actions of both sides

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Tehran
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
