Israel has established complete air control over Tehran, Iran has lost a third of its ballistic launchers - IDF

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said at a press conference that the Air Force had established "full air control" over the Iranian capital Tehran. He also added that the Israeli Air Force destroyed a third of Iran's ballistic missile launchers and foiled a "significant part" of attacks on Israel, reports the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday evening and Monday morning, 65 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones were launched at Israel. Most of them were intercepted, although three strikes killed eight people. However, according to his Defrin, Iran wanted to launch at least twice as many missiles at Israel overnight.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force in Iran struck 20 ballistic missiles simultaneously before they were launched. The IDF claims that about 50 fighters and drones also discovered and struck missile storage sites and command centers where Iranian soldiers gathered to launch missiles.

Since the beginning of the conflict, according to the IDF, more than 120 Iranian ballistic missile launchers have been destroyed, which they say is a third of what Iran had.

In addition, the military claims that the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on Isfahan overnight, hitting more than 100 military targets.

Addition

On the night of June 15, Israel struck a fuel depot in Tehran and Iranian nuclear program facilities, causing large-scale fires. The defeat of an oil refinery and experimental laboratories has been confirmed.

On the evening of June 14, Iran launched a new wave of strikes on Israel, launching rockets. As a result of the shelling, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population in two cities in the north of the country.