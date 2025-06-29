Israel eliminated another key Hezbollah terrorist: what is known

$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM
June 28, 04:01 PM • 20440 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 34398 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
June 28, 01:12 PM
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 25173 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
June 27, 04:06 PM
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 51270 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
June 27, 03:44 PM • 116301 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
June 27, 03:12 PM
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 143847 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
June 27, 01:18 PM • 83436 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
June 27, 01:01 PM
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 206850 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57425 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69564 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFT
June 28, 05:42 PM
Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoid
June 28, 07:06 PM
Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared video
June 28, 07:22 PM
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details
08:57 PM
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises
12:48 AM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 143842 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 206847 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
June 27, 11:13 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
June 28, 02:03 PM
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebrities
June 28, 07:59 AM
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
June 27, 03:37 PM
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
June 27, 02:27 PM
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Israel eliminated another key Hezbollah terrorist: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The IDF announced the elimination of Abbas al-Hassan Wahbi, a Hezbollah terrorist from the Radwan forces, who was responsible for intelligence and arms transport. Israel considers this a violation of agreements and promises to eliminate all threats.

Israel eliminated another key Hezbollah terrorist: what is known

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of another key Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon, Abbas al-Hassan Wahbi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

Details

"On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces struck and eliminated the terrorist Abbas al-Hassan Wahbi in the Mahroun area of southern Lebanon. He was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah's Radwan forces," the statement said.

According to the IDF, the militant was involved in efforts to rebuild the Hezbollah terrorist organization and transport weapons.

This is a blatant violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel

- the IDF concluded.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of a key terrorist of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi.

Recall

On June 21, the IDF reported that two high-ranking officials of Iran's elite Quds Force had been eliminated as a result of successful airstrikes by its air force. Among them was Saeid Izadi, who was involved in organizing the bloody attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Earlier, the IDF announced the elimination of Aminpour Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Judaki was responsible for hundreds of UAV attacks on Israel.

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon23.05.25, 06:11 • 58447 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
