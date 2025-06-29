Israel eliminated another key Hezbollah terrorist: what is known

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of another key Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon, Abbas al-Hassan Wahbi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

"On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces struck and eliminated the terrorist Abbas al-Hassan Wahbi in the Mahroun area of southern Lebanon. He was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah's Radwan forces," the statement said.

According to the IDF, the militant was involved in efforts to rebuild the Hezbollah terrorist organization and transport weapons.

This is a blatant violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel - the IDF concluded.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of a key terrorist of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi.

On June 21, the IDF reported that two high-ranking officials of Iran's elite Quds Force had been eliminated as a result of successful airstrikes by its air force. Among them was Saeid Izadi, who was involved in organizing the bloody attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Earlier, the IDF announced the elimination of Aminpour Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Aerospace Force. Judaki was responsible for hundreds of UAV attacks on Israel.

