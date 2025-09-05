Israel declared Macron persona non grata until he refuses to recognize Palestine

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to abandon the unilateral recognition of Palestine. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, French President Emmanuel Macron will not be able to visit Israel "as long as this step remains on the agenda." In a phone call, Sa'ar urged Barrot to "reconsider France's initiative to recognize a Palestinian state, stating that the French initiative undermines stability in the Middle East and harms 'Israel's national and security interests'."

Israel seeks good relations with France, but France must respect Israel's position when it comes to issues important to its security and future - the publication quotes Sa'ar.

He also warned that any visit by Macron to Israel "will not take place" as long as France "insists on its initiatives and efforts that harm Israel's interests."

Context

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly.

Subsequently, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the Kingdom would recognize a Palestinian state in September if Israel did not take significant steps to end the "terrible situation" in the Gaza Strip.

