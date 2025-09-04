$41.360.01
US Secretary of State does not rule out Israel's annexation of West Bank territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in closed meetings that he does not oppose Israel's annexation of West Bank territories. The Trump administration will not hinder this move.

US Secretary of State does not rule out Israel's annexation of West Bank territories

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in closed meetings that he does not oppose Israel's possible annexation of West Bank territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to a post by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid on social media.

Two Israeli officials claim that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made it clear in private meetings that he does not oppose the annexation of the West Bank, and the Trump administration will not stand in the way.

- the message says.

According to him, the Donald Trump administration will not hinder such a step by Israel.

At the same time, he also stated that the United Arab Emirates warned the White House that possible annexations could jeopardize the Abraham Accords.

Recall

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently announced that the Israeli government has approved the implementation of the E1 settlement construction plan in the West Bank. The project involves the construction of about 3,400 housing units in an area that will divide the West Bank and effectively cut it off from East Jerusalem.

Veronika Marchenko

