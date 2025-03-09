Israel cuts off electricity in Gaza: a new twist in negotiations with Hamas
The Israeli Minister of Energy ordered to stop electricity supply to the Gaza Strip. This decision is related to the holding of 59 hostages and Hamas's refusal of the ceasefire proposal.
Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) to immediately stop electricity supply to the Gaza Strip.
Energy Minister Eli Cohen instructed the Israel Electric Corporation to immediately halt electricity supply to the Gaza Strip, apparently trying to increase pressure on the enclave, where 59 hostages kidnapped from Israel are still being held.
We will use all available tools to ensure that all hostages return, and we guarantee that HAMAS will not be in Gaza "the day after tomorrow," - says Cohen in a video address.
Cohen's office circulates a letter sent to the Fuel and Energy Complex ordering it to stop selling electricity to Gaza's power plants.
Last week, Israel announced that it would stop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in response to HAMAS's refusal to accept a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.
Electricity supply to the Gaza Strip from Israel and Egypt has been irregular for many years.
Israel and HAMAS are preparing for a new stage of ceasefire negotiations.
