Israel and Hamas prepare for a new stage of ceasefire negotiations
Israel will send a delegation to Doha for talks with Hamas on extending the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip. Hamas representatives are already negotiating in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.
Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas have indicated that they are preparing for the next stage of negotiations to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The statements from both sides came amid efforts by mediators to prolong the 42-day truce that began in January. This was reported by UNN citing the news agency Reuters.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the country is preparing for negotiations.
Israel accepted the invitation of mediators supported by the U.S. and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday to advance the talks.
A delegation from the Hamas group is participating in ceasefire negotiations in Cairo with Egyptian mediators. The Egyptian side is assisting in the efforts of the negotiation process along with officials from Qatar.
It is noted that they aim to move to the next stage of agreements that could pave the way for ending the war between Israel and Hamas.
As stated by Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanou, their organization "confirms its readiness to participate in the second stage of negotiations in a way that meets the demands of our people." He also called for "intensifying efforts to provide assistance to the Gaza Strip and lifting the blockade" for the residents of the enclave.
