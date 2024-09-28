Israel announces elimination of Hezbollah missile unit commander

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104289 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168286 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138542 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143529 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139195 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182763 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173252 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100745 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110440 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112568 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52330 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58953 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142153 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146869 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138280 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155143 views
Israel announces elimination of Hezbollah missile unit commander

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15531 views

The IDF announces the killing of Hezbollah rocket commander Mohammed Ali Ismail and his deputy in southern Lebanon. Israel also struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut.

The Israeli army (IDF) claims to have killed in southern Lebanon the commander of Hezbollah's rocket unit, Mohammed Ali Ismail, his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, and several other commanders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israel Defense Forces.

Details

The Israeli Air Force struck and killed terrorist Muhammad Ali Ismail, commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, terrorist Hussein Ahmad Ismail. Along with them, additional Hezbollah commanders and operatives were killed

- the statement said.

The IDF said that Muhammad Ali Ismail was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket fire into the country and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile toward central Israel on Wednesday.

Recall

Israel has struck the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut in an attempt to eliminate the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This is the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since 2006, but the results of the attack are still unknown.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon

Contact us about advertising