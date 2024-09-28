Israel announces elimination of Hezbollah missile unit commander

The Israeli army (IDF) claims to have killed in southern Lebanon the commander of Hezbollah's rocket unit, Mohammed Ali Ismail, his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, and several other commanders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israel Defense Forces.

Details

The Israeli Air Force struck and killed terrorist Muhammad Ali Ismail, commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, terrorist Hussein Ahmad Ismail. Along with them, additional Hezbollah commanders and operatives were killed - the statement said.

The IDF said that Muhammad Ali Ismail was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket fire into the country and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile toward central Israel on Wednesday.

Recall

Israel has struck the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut in an attempt to eliminate the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This is the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since 2006, but the results of the attack are still unknown.