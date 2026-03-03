Israel announced its soldiers in southern Lebanon, but has no plans to deploy ground troops in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces stated that Israeli soldiers "are operating in southern Lebanon," continuing strikes against "Hezbollah," writes UNN.

Details

"In parallel with the activities of the Israel Defense Forces within Operation 'Roaring Lion,' IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are stationed at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense strategy," the IDF reported on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces, it is noted, "is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel" near the border with Lebanon.

"The Israel Defense Forces are carrying out targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure to eliminate threats and prevent attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory," the IDF noted.

Subsequently, the Israeli military clarified that "one of their divisions is operating in southern Lebanon," AP notes.

Troops and air defenses have also been reinforced in the area, AP writes. The army states that there are no plans to evacuate Israeli residents from border areas.

As AP explains, Israel has occupied five positions in southern Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire that ended more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani says the new deployment is an addition to these five positions and aims to prevent attacks on Israeli border towns.

As AP notes, Israel's operations in Lebanese territory began after a long night of airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut

Subsequently, Lebanon's state National News Agency reported that the Lebanese army was evacuating some of its "forward positions" along the border with Israel. The agency reported that troops were redeploying to other posts.

At the same time, the Israeli military stated that Israel has no immediate plans to deploy ground troops in Iran. When asked about the possibility of introducing ground troops, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, as AP writes, told reporters that it was "unlikely."

However, the Israeli army stated on Tuesday that Iran's firepower has been weakened. Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that Israeli and American attacks on Iran have "significantly limited" Iran's ability to fire. Shoshani said that Israel is attacking Iranian missile launchers and has destroyed dozens of them.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles, but it is difficult to estimate the total number, as Iran is also striking other countries, he said.

The pace of missile launches into Israel has slowed since the first two days of the war. Shoshani said that the slowdown could also be partly due to Iran realizing that the war might last longer than they anticipated, and they are trying to conserve their forces.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Israeli military stated that Iran had launched new missiles at the country.

"Recently, the Israel Defense Forces detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are engaged to intercept the threat," the IDF indicated.

