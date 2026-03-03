$43.230.13
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
06:18 AM • 12506 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 65304 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 66739 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 47730 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 44902 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 38222 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 21388 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 18910 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17832 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Israel announced its soldiers in southern Lebanon, but has no plans to deploy ground troops in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

The Israel Defense Forces are operating in southern Lebanon, striking Hezbollah infrastructure to prevent attacks. This deployment is in addition to the five positions occupied by Israel since November 2024.

Israel announced its soldiers in southern Lebanon, but has no plans to deploy ground troops in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces stated that Israeli soldiers "are operating in southern Lebanon," continuing strikes against "Hezbollah," writes UNN.

Details

"In parallel with the activities of the Israel Defense Forces within Operation 'Roaring Lion,' IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon and are stationed at several points near the border area as part of an enhanced forward defense strategy," the IDF reported on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces, it is noted, "is working to create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel" near the border with Lebanon.

"The Israel Defense Forces are carrying out targeted strikes against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure to eliminate threats and prevent attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory," the IDF noted.

Subsequently, the Israeli military clarified that "one of their divisions is operating in southern Lebanon," AP notes.

Troops and air defenses have also been reinforced in the area, AP writes. The army states that there are no plans to evacuate Israeli residents from border areas.

As AP explains, Israel has occupied five positions in southern Lebanon since the November 2024 ceasefire that ended more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani says the new deployment is an addition to these five positions and aims to prevent attacks on Israeli border towns.

As AP notes, Israel's operations in Lebanese territory began after a long night of airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Subsequently, Lebanon's state National News Agency reported that the Lebanese army was evacuating some of its "forward positions" along the border with Israel. The agency reported that troops were redeploying to other posts.

At the same time, the Israeli military stated that Israel has no immediate plans to deploy ground troops in Iran. When asked about the possibility of introducing ground troops, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, as AP writes, told reporters that it was "unlikely."

However, the Israeli army stated on Tuesday that Iran's firepower has been weakened. Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that Israeli and American attacks on Iran have "significantly limited" Iran's ability to fire. Shoshani said that Israel is attacking Iranian missile launchers and has destroyed dozens of them.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles, but it is difficult to estimate the total number, as Iran is also striking other countries, he said.

The pace of missile launches into Israel has slowed since the first two days of the war. Shoshani said that the slowdown could also be partly due to Iran realizing that the war might last longer than they anticipated, and they are trying to conserve their forces.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Israeli military stated that Iran had launched new missiles at the country.

"Recently, the Israel Defense Forces detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are engaged to intercept the threat," the IDF indicated.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
