"Iron Lion": Lviv introduces a new city award for courage and resilience
Kyiv • UNN
The Lviv City Council has approved a new award, the "Iron Lion," to honor people for their courage and service during wartime. The award will be presented to military personnel, medics, and civilians.
A new city award, the "Iron Lion," has been established in Lviv to honor people for their courage and resilience shown during the war. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.
The city has introduced a special award to honor people for their courage, resilience, and service to the community and the state during wartime. The final design and rules for presenting the "Iron Lion" breastplate were approved by the Lviv City Council session.
It is noted that after consultations with historians, artists, heraldists, military personnel, and representatives of the families of fallen Heroes, the award was refined. In particular, the ribbon was updated – it is now blue and white, as a symbol of freedom, unity, and invincibility.
The award will be presented in three categories:
- military personnel;
- medical workers;
- civilians.
