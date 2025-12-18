"Iron Lion": Lviv introduces a new city award for courage and resilience

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4104 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5866 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13805 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13685 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13256 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15258 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12542 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19440 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10955 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 6128 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11698 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20110 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 19347 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21712 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26048 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52322 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57825 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39835 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38181 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44469 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49430 views
"Iron Lion": Lviv introduces a new city award for courage and resilience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3142 views

The Lviv City Council has approved a new award, the "Iron Lion," to honor people for their courage and service during wartime. The award will be presented to military personnel, medics, and civilians.

"Iron Lion": Lviv introduces a new city award for courage and resilience

A new city award, the "Iron Lion," has been established in Lviv to honor people for their courage and resilience shown during the war. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

The city has introduced a special award to honor people for their courage, resilience, and service to the community and the state during wartime. The final design and rules for presenting the "Iron Lion" breastplate were approved by the Lviv City Council session.

- the report says.

It is noted that after consultations with historians, artists, heraldists, military personnel, and representatives of the families of fallen Heroes, the award was refined. In particular, the ribbon was updated – it is now blue and white, as a symbol of freedom, unity, and invincibility.

The award will be presented in three categories:

  • military personnel;
    • medical workers;
      • civilians.

        Zelenskyy: A new award, "Community-Rescuer," has been established in Ukraine07.12.25, 14:15 • 4670 views

        Olga Rozgon

