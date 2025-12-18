"Iron Lion": Lviv introduces a new city award for courage and resilience

A new city award, the "Iron Lion," has been established in Lviv to honor people for their courage and resilience shown during the war. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

The city has introduced a special award to honor people for their courage, resilience, and service to the community and the state during wartime. The final design and rules for presenting the "Iron Lion" breastplate were approved by the Lviv City Council session. - the report says.

It is noted that after consultations with historians, artists, heraldists, military personnel, and representatives of the families of fallen Heroes, the award was refined. In particular, the ribbon was updated – it is now blue and white, as a symbol of freedom, unity, and invincibility.

The award will be presented in three categories:

military personnel;

medical workers;

civilians.

