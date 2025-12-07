$42.180.00
Zelenskyy: A new award, "Community-Rescuer," has been established in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

A new award has been established in Ukraine to recognize territorial communities that provide assistance to frontline territorial communities and the Defense Forces.

Zelenskyy: A new award, "Community-Rescuer," has been established in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing the honorary award "Community-Rescuer" to recognize territorial communities of Ukraine whose residents massively provide humanitarian protection and other types of assistance to frontline territorial communities and the Defense Forces. This is stated in Decree No. 920/2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, in order to recognize the courage, mercy, and solidarity shown by residents of territorial communities of Ukraine in defending the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine during the repulsion of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, Zelenskyy decreed: "To establish the honorary award "Community-Rescuer" to recognize territorial communities of Ukraine whose residents massively provide humanitarian protection and other types of assistance to frontline territorial communities and the Defense Forces, participate in strengthening the state's defense capabilities during the repulsion of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and also provide other significant support in defending the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine."

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to develop and submit for approval by the President within a week a draft Regulation on the honorary award "Community-Rescuer", as well as draft designs of the honorary award "Community-Rescuer", a commemorative plaque and a case for it.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine can fight for its independence because our people and communities protect Ukraine, care for our state, help those who are most difficult, and, of course, help with defense.

"Today we honor every such active community, all leaders of our communities, every caring Ukrainian heart that wants strength for our state and wants an end to this war and works for it. On this day - Local Self-Government Day - to recognize precisely such active and caring communities, we are establishing a new Ukrainian award - an award specifically for communities, communities-rescuers, communities-brave ones. Who help the front, accept and support internally displaced persons, help businesses relocate and start working," Zelenskyy added.

Addition

Today, December 7, Ukraine celebrates Local Self-Government Day. The holiday was established by Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 1250/2000 dated November 25, 2000. Its purpose is to emphasize the role and significance of local self-government as the foundation of a democratic society built on the principles of accountability, openness, and citizen participation in decision-making.

It was on this day, December 7, 1990, that the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government", which laid the foundations of the modern system of local self-government in our country.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented certificates for apartments to servicemen of the Defense and Security Forces who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, and to the families of fallen heroes, noting that Ukraine would not have survived without such heroism shown by our people.

