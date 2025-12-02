Ireland to allocate €125 million to Ukraine for military aid and energy - The Guardian

Ireland pledges 125 million euros to Ukraine for non-lethal military aid and energy. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

During Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin stated that his country wants to offer not only words of support, but also practical assistance.

An additional 100 million euros will be provided for non-lethal military aid to help Ukraine withstand indiscriminate night attacks by Russian missiles and drones. Ireland will also provide 25 million euros for Ukraine's energy supply to help counter cynical and ruthless Russian attacks. - Martin said.

It is also reported that the leaders of both countries will sign an agreement called "Roadmap for Partnership between Ukraine and Ireland until 2030", which is based on a previous agreement from September 2024. The roadmap includes political and security cooperation, as well as initiatives in the areas of reconstruction, education and culture.

