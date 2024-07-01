Iraqi militants promise to intensify attacks on Israel if war with Hezbollah begins
Kyiv • UNN
Iraqi militants promise to intensify attacks on Israel and target U.S. interests in Iraq and the Middle East if a war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon breaks out.
The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee promises to intensify attacks on Israel if the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon escalates into a full-scale war. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that a Lebanese publication that supports Hezbollah also reports that the committee threatened Washington, saying that in the event of a war between Israel and Hezbollah, US interests in Iraq and the Middle East would be a legitimate target.
Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have reported a series of drone attacks on the southern city of Eilat over the past few months.
Instead, Israel has warned that if a diplomatic solution is not reached, it will move to military action to push Hezbollah north.
