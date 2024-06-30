Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon amid tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

The Saudi Embassy in Lebanon has called on its citizens to leave the country due to rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. This was reported by the Saudi Embassy in X, according to UNN.

Details

The Saudi Embassy has officially appealed to its citizens in Lebanon, urging them to leave the country immediately due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Republic of Lebanon is closely monitoring the current developments in southern Lebanon and urges all citizens to follow the travel advisory for the country. In addition, we urge all our citizens who are in Lebanon to leave the country immediately - Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, on June 28, US intelligence reported on a possible escalation of the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in the next few weeks, if no agreement is reached on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

