NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 62967 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 70891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92404 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 173672 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 219613 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135507 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363949 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180615 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149025 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197624 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon amid tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94474 views

The Saudi Embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens to leave the country immediately due to the escalation of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon amid tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

The Saudi Embassy in Lebanon has called on its citizens to leave the country due to rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. This was reported by the Saudi Embassy in X, according to UNN.

Details

The Saudi Embassy has officially appealed to its citizens in Lebanon, urging them to leave the country immediately due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Republic of Lebanon is closely monitoring the current developments in southern Lebanon and urges all citizens to follow the travel advisory for the country. In addition, we urge all our citizens who are in Lebanon to leave the country immediately

- Embassy of Saudi Arabia.

In addition, on June 28, US intelligence reported on a possible escalation of the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah in the next few weeks, if no agreement is reached on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

Iran threatens Israel with "war of annihilation" in case of attack on Lebanon29.06.24, 11:59 • 25577 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
United States
Gaza Strip
