Iran threatens Israel with "war of annihilation" in case of attack on Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
Iran has warned that if Israel launches a full-scale military aggression against Lebanon, a "war of annihilation" will begin, involving all resistance fronts.
Iran has said that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, a "war of annihilation" will begin. This was stated by the Iranian Mission to the United Nations on social network X, UNN reports .
Details
Despite the fact that Iran considers the Zionist regime's propaganda about its intention to attack Lebanon to be psychological warfare, if it launches a full-scale military aggression, a "war of annihilation" will begin. All options, including the full involvement of all the fronts of the Resistance, are on the table
Recall
Israeli military commanders have approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah and cause serious damage to Lebanon in the event of a full-scale war.
According to U.S. intelligence, the war between Israel and Hezbollah is getting closer. A large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah could erupt in the next few weeks if Jerusalem and Hamas fail to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.