Iraqi army takes full control of Ain al-Asad airbase after US troop withdrawal

Photo: Reuters

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense officially announced on January 17 that the American military had completed the process of withdrawing its units from the Ain al-Asad airbase, located in the western Anbar province. The facility, which for years served as a strategic center for international coalition forces, is now under full Iraqi control. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The withdrawal of troops took place within the framework of agreements reached between Baghdad and Washington in 2024. According to the plan, coalition forces are gradually reducing their presence, transforming military assistance into a format of bilateral security relations.

The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, personally visited the base to oversee the deployment of Iraqi units, including a special forces brigade.

American forces have completely left Ain al-Asad airbase. The Iraqi army has taken full responsibility for the security of the facility — stated the official announcement of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

Despite the official transfer of control, an Iraqi colonel, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a small group of US soldiers temporarily remains at the base to resolve logistical issues.

Historical context

Ain al-Asad airbase is one of the largest in Iraq. For many years, it has been the target of numerous attacks by armed groups supported by Iran, especially after the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani by the Americans in 2020.

The full withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq is expected by the end of September 2026, but the American contingent will continue to be present in Kurdistan to support operations against the remnants of terrorist groups.

