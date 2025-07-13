Iranian President Pezeshkian wounded in Israeli airstrike - media

Israel's attack on Tehran in mid-June apparently had more far-reaching consequences. According to the Fars News Agency, which is associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was wounded in a suspected airstrike, UNN reports.

Details

This is reportedly the first time that a sitting president of the Islamic Republic has been injured by Israeli attacking actions on Iranian territory.

Last month, a meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council was attacked. According to an Iranian report, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was wounded in the leg during this Israeli airstrike.

Reference

The Israeli Air Force regularly conducts covert operations against targets in Iran. These include nuclear program facilities and positions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The alleged attack in June was part of a series of retaliatory strikes after a massive Iranian drone and missile offensive against Israel in April.

Recall

Iran's top military commander, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a threat against Israel, warning that if the conflict resumes, Tehran is ready to launch a "devastating" attack.

Israel does not rule out the physical elimination of Iran's supreme leader if Tehran continues to develop nuclear weapons. The decision will depend on security assessments and the geopolitical situation.