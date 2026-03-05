$43.720.26
Iranian drone flew into Azerbaijan, airport in Nakhchivan attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

On March 5, the airport in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, was attacked by an Iranian drone. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Iranian drone flew into Azerbaijan, airport in Nakhchivan attacked

On Thursday, March 5, the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Nakhchivan was attacked by an Iranian drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to Azerbaijani media APA.

Details

According to Azerbaijani media, the drone was launched from Iran. There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. A video of the aftermath of the strike has appeared online.

Additionally

The city of Nakhchivan is the capital of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the same name, which is part of Azerbaijan but separated from it by the territory of Armenia, bordering Turkey and Iran.

The population of the autonomy is over 470,000 people, and the city of Nakhchivan has 97,855 people.

Recall

Iran's military leadership denies launching missiles towards Turkey. This happened after NATO air defense intercepted a missile flying from Iran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

