Iran says it will not remain indifferent in case of war in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that Tehran will not remain indifferent in the event of a war in Lebanon, adding that the region is on the verge of a full-scale catastrophe, UNN reports citing France 24.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Araqchi said that Israel had crossed "all the red lines" and that the UN Security Council must intervene to restore peace and stability.

