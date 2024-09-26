Iran says it will not remain indifferent in case of war in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
Iran's Foreign Minister warned that Tehran would not stand aside in the event of a war in Lebanon. He called on the UN Security Council to intervene to restore peace, saying that the region is on the brink of disaster.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that Tehran will not remain indifferent in the event of a war in Lebanon, adding that the region is on the verge of a full-scale catastrophe, UNN reports citing France 24.
Details
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Araqchi said that Israel had crossed "all the red lines" and that the UN Security Council must intervene to restore peace and stability.
