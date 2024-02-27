Iran reduces its stockpile of highly enriched uranium for the first time since 2021

Over the past three months, Iran has reduced its stockpile of enriched uranium to almost weapons-grade, Bloomberg writes, citing a classified report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UNN reports .

Details

The agency clarifies that this step may ease some fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

UN inspectors report that the level of highly enriched uranium in Iran has decreased by 5% since November, Bloomberg reports.

However, this still means that the country is capable of equipping several nuclear bombs within a few weeks if the decision to create such weapons is made.

The IAEA report says that to reduce its stockpile, Iran mixed 31.8 kg of uranium enriched to 60% with material of lower concentration. Thus, the amount of uranium enriched to 60% decreased from 128.3 kg to 121.5 kg. The stockpile of uranium enriched to 20% increased from 567.1 kg in November to 712.2 kg.

