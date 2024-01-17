Iraq files a complaint against Iran to the UN Security Council

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Iraq files a complaint against Iran to the UN Security Council

Iraq has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against Iran for the missile attacks on Erbil, which it considers a violation of its sovereignty. The attacks resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.

In response to Iranian missile attacks on facilities in Iraq, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Arabiya.

Details

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a complaint against Iran has been filed with the United Nations Security Council.

The complaint concerns "Iranian missile attacks that targeted the city of Erbil and resulted in civilian casualties and damage to public and private property," the statement said.

It is stated that the attacks were "a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty".

Recall

At least "four civilians" have been killed and six others wounded in Iranian missile attacks. This was announced by the authorities of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan in a statement on Tuesday, specifying that some of the wounded are in "critical condition".

Also, UNN reported that Iraq recalls its ambassador from Tehranafter Iran's missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan.

They pose a serious threat to regional security and stability: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's attack on Iraq16.01.24, 18:50 • 24851 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

