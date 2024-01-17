Iraq files a complaint against Iran to the UN Security Council

In response to Iranian missile attacks on facilities in Iraq, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Arabiya.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a complaint against Iran has been filed with the United Nations Security Council.

The complaint concerns "Iranian missile attacks that targeted the city of Erbil and resulted in civilian casualties and damage to public and private property," the statement said.

It is stated that the attacks were "a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty".

At least "four civilians" have been killed and six others wounded in Iranian missile attacks. This was announced by the authorities of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan in a statement on Tuesday, specifying that some of the wounded are in "critical condition".

Also, UNN reported that Iraq recalls its ambassador from Tehranafter Iran's missile attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan.

