They pose a serious threat to regional security and stability: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's attack on Iraq

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns Iran's missile attack on the Iraqi city of Erbil. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that such actions pose a serious threat to regional security and stability. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the missile attack on the city of Erbil in the north of the Republic of Iraq on January 15 by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Such aggressive actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran pose a serious threat to regional security and stability, as well as grossly violate international law - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that they support Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

"Iran must abandon its destructive actions in the world, in particular, stop contributing to the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine by supplying it with weapons and ammunition," the Foreign Ministry added.

Recall

On the night of January 16, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announcedthat it had attacked targets in the city of Erbil, Iraq. It is noted that it was an attack on so-called spy centers and "anti-Iranian terrorist groups".