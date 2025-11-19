$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14845 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21919 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17643 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14029 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14801 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 15907 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21575 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18590 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16623 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US, but will not change its terms – CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Iran is ready to resume talks with the United States on its nuclear program, but insists on maintaining its previous conditions. Supreme Leader's advisor Kamal Kharrazi noted that discussions should be based on equality and mutual respect, and the agenda will be prepared in advance.

Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US, but will not change its terms – CNN
Photo: CBS News

Iran has stated its readiness to resume negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, but insists on adhering to its previous conditions and the principle of equality, Kamal Kharrazi, an advisor to the country's Supreme Leader, told CNN, writes UNN.

Details

They must take the first step to show that they are ready to cooperate with us on the terms we set… it must be based on equality and mutual respect.

— Kharrazi noted.

He added: "The agenda will be prepared in advance to ensure clarity of the substance and process of the discussions."

Iran ramps up missile production amid possible new war with Israel11.11.25, 15:29 • 3251 view

Kharrazi emphasized that Tehran's conditions have not changed since the June US and Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities, and uranium enrichment will continue for energy and medical needs. The ballistic missile program will also not be discussed: "We will only discuss the nuclear issue with the United States."

Earlier that day, Donald Trump stated that Iran was "very much" signaling interest in a deal.

Iranian scientists secretly visited Russia in 2024 in search of technology to create nuclear weapons – FT19.11.25, 15:38 • 1732 views

They would very much like to make a deal with us, and they call us, and we will probably eventually do it, this is Iran.

— Trump said.

Negotiations between the US and Iran in June were disrupted after Israeli and American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities. At that time, Washington demanded a complete cessation of uranium enrichment, while Tehran insisted on its continuation for civilian purposes, avoiding the production of nuclear weapons.

Iran halted uranium enrichment at all facilities after Israeli and US attacks - Foreign Minister16.11.25, 22:09 • 7368 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Electricity
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran