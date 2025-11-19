Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US, but will not change its terms – CNN

Photo: CBS News

Iran has stated its readiness to resume negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, but insists on adhering to its previous conditions and the principle of equality, Kamal Kharrazi, an advisor to the country's Supreme Leader, told CNN, writes UNN.

Details

They must take the first step to show that they are ready to cooperate with us on the terms we set… it must be based on equality and mutual respect. — Kharrazi noted.

He added: "The agenda will be prepared in advance to ensure clarity of the substance and process of the discussions."

Kharrazi emphasized that Tehran's conditions have not changed since the June US and Israeli strikes on Iranian facilities, and uranium enrichment will continue for energy and medical needs. The ballistic missile program will also not be discussed: "We will only discuss the nuclear issue with the United States."

Earlier that day, Donald Trump stated that Iran was "very much" signaling interest in a deal.

They would very much like to make a deal with us, and they call us, and we will probably eventually do it, this is Iran. — Trump said.

Negotiations between the US and Iran in June were disrupted after Israeli and American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities. At that time, Washington demanded a complete cessation of uranium enrichment, while Tehran insisted on its continuation for civilian purposes, avoiding the production of nuclear weapons.

