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Iran proposed talks with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Iran said that the U.S. proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains under discussion. Tehran is demanding that the blockade of the ports be lifted and the sanctions canceled.

Iran proposed talks with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days"

Iran’s proposal to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days is still under discussion. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds readers that Tehran presented the proposal back in mid-September after a temporary ceasefire was ended. Iran later confirmed that it had received a response from the United States, but last week the country’s security chief said that the talks had reached an impasse because Washington had not fulfilled all seven conditions for reopening the strait.

Our position is clear and is based on the seven-day proposal presented to the United States. They shared comments that we are considering, but our proposal is still under discussion, and if there is any sincerity on the part of the United States, which is currently absent, the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains relevant

- Araghchi said.

The publication adds that Iran’s conditions include, among other things, the lifting of the U.S. blockade of its ports, the cancellation of U.S. sanctions on oil exports, and an end to military operations on all regional fronts.

Recall

According to the New York Post, despite the intensification of Iranian attacks on commercial vessels, the volume of oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz in October exceeded 12 million barrels per day. This is higher than the September average.

The US is considering using the "mother of all bombs" against Iran - CNN15.10.26, 10:00 • 5986 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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