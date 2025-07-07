Iran promises a decisive response to Israel, which is "already prepared" but not implemented due to the truce

A carefully prepared "retaliation plan" may be activated by Tehran, but Iran states that they are only holding back until the Israeli government makes "further mistakes." This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

Iran's top military commander, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a threat to Israel, warning that if the conflict resumes, Tehran is ready to launch a "devastating" attack.

According to the assurances of Iran's military leader, this response is seen by the Islamic Republic as so powerful that "even the United States may not be able to save Netanyahu (Israel's Prime Minister)."

The corresponding threat appeared amid a tense truce, after a 12-day war in which nearly 1,000 Iranians and dozens of Israelis died.

Recall

UNN reported on June 13 that Israel attacked Iran despite Trump's warnings. Israeli Defense Minister declared a state of emergency due to an expected retaliatory strike.

On the night of June 16, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, hitting residential areas. 48 people were injured, a building was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

According to Israeli media reports on June 19, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles, delivering a direct hit on the main hospital in southern Israel.

On June 22, it became known that the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump commented on the attacks on Iran, stating that "Israel is much safer now."

Addition

Iran's military commander, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, called the hostilities part of a 15-year campaign by Israel and the US aimed at destabilizing and dividing Iran. However, he said that Iran's leadership, armed forces, and united people successfully thwarted this plan. He added: