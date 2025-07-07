Iran promises a decisive response to Israel, which is "already prepared" but not implemented due to the truce

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8273 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 30968 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45136 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63133 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116851 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53922 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77945 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136057 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130897 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260214 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8313 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8366 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11376 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18270 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42118 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260214 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 105027 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224324 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248875 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

Iran promises a decisive response to Israel, which is "already prepared" but not implemented due to the truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 389 views

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi threatens Israel with a “devastating” attack if the conflict resumes. This response, he says, is so “powerful” that even the US will not be able to save Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran promises a decisive response to Israel, which is "already prepared" but not implemented due to the truce

A carefully prepared "retaliation plan" may be activated by Tehran, but Iran states that they are only holding back until the Israeli government makes "further mistakes." This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

Iran's top military commander, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a threat to Israel, warning that if the conflict resumes, Tehran is ready to launch a "devastating" attack.

According to the assurances of Iran's military leader, this response is seen by the Islamic Republic as so powerful that "even the United States may not be able to save Netanyahu (Israel's Prime Minister)."

The corresponding threat appeared amid a tense truce, after a 12-day war in which nearly 1,000 Iranians and dozens of Israelis died.

Recall

UNN reported on June 13 that Israel attacked Iran despite Trump's warnings. Israeli Defense Minister declared a state of emergency due to an expected retaliatory strike.

On the night of June 16, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, hitting residential areas. 48 people were injured, a building was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

According to Israeli media reports on June 19, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles, delivering a direct hit on the main hospital in southern Israel.

On June 22, it became known that the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump commented on the attacks on Iran, stating that "Israel is much safer now."

Addition

Iran's military commander, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, called the hostilities part of a 15-year campaign by Israel and the US aimed at destabilizing and dividing Iran. However, he said that Iran's leadership, armed forces, and united people successfully thwarted this plan. He added:

Iran was ready to launch a devastating final offensive on Israel but held back due to the ceasefire.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9