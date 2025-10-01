Iran prepares to increase missile range: response to Western demands - Reuters

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated that the range of Iranian missiles would be increased "to any necessary point." He made this statement on Wednesday to the semi-official Fars agency in response to Western demands to limit Tehran's missile capabilities. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Iranian officials explain that the demands of the US and some European countries regarding missile restrictions have become one of the obstacles to reaching a new nuclear agreement. The West fears that Iran's uranium enrichment could lead to the creation of an atomic warhead, and missiles could become a means of its delivery. Tehran denies these fears, emphasizing the defensive nature of its program.

Currently, the range of Iranian missiles reaches about 2,000 km, which, according to official data, is sufficient to "protect the country" and cover the territory of Israel. However, due to Israeli aircraft attacks on launch sites in western Iran in June, missiles are now launched from the east, requiring a greater range.

Asadi emphasized that the power and flight range of Iranian missiles allowed limiting the duration of the war, started by Israel in June, to 12 days. During this time, Tehran responded with hundreds of missile launches on Israeli territory.

Ahead of the escalation after attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and a strike on the American Al Udeid base in Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire, ending a conflict in which both sides – Iran and Israel – claimed victory.

