Iran must never possess nuclear weapons - G7 leaders

The leaders of the G7 countries issued a joint statement stating that Iran must not have nuclear weapons, and reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense.

UNN reports this with reference to the website of the Prime Minister of Canada.

We, the leaders of the G7, reaffirm our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we reaffirm that Israel has the right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for Israel's security. - the joint statement reads.

The leaders of the G7 countries stressed the importance of protecting the civilian population.

Iran is the main source of regional instability and terror. We have consistently stated that Iran can never have nuclear weapons. We call for the resolution of the Iranian crisis to lead to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. - the statement reads.

Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.

Addendum

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Iran "must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons or possess them".