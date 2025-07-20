$41.870.00
Iran may hold nuclear talks with European powers next week - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Iran, Great Britain, France, and Germany may hold talks on Tehran's nuclear program next week. This comes after the E3 countries warned of renewed sanctions if no progress is made.

Iran may hold nuclear talks with European powers next week - Media

Iran, Great Britain, France, and Germany may hold talks next week on Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by Reuters, citing the Iranian news agency Tasnim, writes UNN.

Details

The three European countries stated earlier that the failure to resume negotiations would lead to the re-imposition of international sanctions against Iran.

The principle of negotiations has been agreed upon, but consultations on the time and place of the talks are ongoing. The country where the talks might take place next week has not yet been determined

- Tasnim reports, citing a source.

The report on possible talks came a few days after the foreign ministers of the so-called E3 countries, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, held their first phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi after Israel and the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities a month ago.

Great Britain, France, and Germany, along with China and Russia, are the other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which the United States withdrew in 2018, which lifted sanctions against the Middle Eastern country in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.

The E3 group stated that it would reinstate UN sanctions against Tehran through the so-called "snapback mechanism" by the end of August if the nuclear talks, which continued between Iran and the US until the air war between Israel and Iran, do not resume or yield concrete results.

US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details16.07.25, 09:00 • 81590 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

