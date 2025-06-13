Iran demands urgent UN Security Council meeting due to Israeli strikes - CNN

Iran has appealed to the United Nations to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council. The reason was massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

According to the Iranian mission to the UN, the initiative to convene an emergency meeting is related to the escalation of the situation and the growing concerns of the international community about further escalation of the conflict. It will be recalled that Israel stated the day before that the operation against Iran may last for several more days.

Tehran has promised to respond to aggressive actions.

As UNN reported, Iran has launched more than 100 drones at Israel in the last few hours, and the IDF is working to shoot them down.