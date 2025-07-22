$41.750.12
UNN Lite
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition

Kyiv • UNN

 480 views

Iran has expressed readiness for indirect talks with the US regarding a new nuclear deal. Tehran expects the lifting of American sanctions in exchange for dialogue.

Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition

Iran has expressed readiness for negotiations with the United States of America on a new nuclear deal, but for now only in an indirect format. This was reported in an interview with Fox News by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Tehran is ready for dialogue with the American side if it seeks to find a mutually beneficial solution.

We are ready to take any confidence-building measures necessary to prove that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and will remain peaceful forever, and that Iran will never seek to develop nuclear weapons.

- said the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, he clarified that in exchange for resuming negotiations, Tehran expects the lifting of American sanctions.

"This is a win-win game, and we are ready to participate in it. We cannot start these negotiations in a direct format and still prefer indirect dialogue," Araghchi summarized.

Recall

Iran, Great Britain, France, and Germany may hold talks on Tehran's nuclear program this week. The three European countries previously stated that the failure to resume negotiations would lead to the re-imposition of international sanctions against Iran.

US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: details16.07.25, 09:00 • 81617 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Tehran
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Iran
Tesla
