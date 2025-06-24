Iran announced damage assessment and plans for nuclear industry restoration after US strikes

Iran is assessing the damage to its nuclear industry and has taken steps to restore it, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"The plan is to prevent interruptions in the production and service delivery process," Eslami said, according to Mehr news, after a series of Israeli and American strikes on Iran's main nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that it had removed all critical materials from the three nuclear facilities even before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, vowing "never" to stop its nuclear program.