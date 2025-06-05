iPhone 17 may get a 45W MagSafe charger

Apple is preparing to significantly accelerate wireless charging in its future smartphones. This is evidenced by leaks of insider information from the Taiwanese regulator. This is reported by The Verge, reports UNN.

Details

An insider reported testing new 45W MagSafe chargers that support the Qi2.2 standard. If the information is confirmed, the new equipment may debut with the iPhone 17.

Records of two Apple chargers with model numbers A3502 and A3503 have appeared on the website of the National Communications Commission of Taiwan. Both models support the same technical specifications, but differ in the length of the braided cables — one meter or two meters.

Currently, the iPhone 16 supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W, and only up to 15W when using the Qi standard. The transition to 45-watt MagSafe could be a significant step forward, especially given user expectations for the charging speed of new devices.

Apple traditionally does not comment on leaks, but the appearance of certificates may indicate that the company has already completed the development of new chargers and is preparing for their presentation. If so, innovative charging could become one of the key features of the iPhone 17, which is expected to be presented in the fall of 2025.

