The State Bureau of Investigation has notified a former deputy of the Odesa City Council, who was the head of the Southern District of the Coordination Council of Organizations of Russian Compatriots (KROORS) and is involved in the tragic events in the city on May 2, 2014, of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

As the pre-trial investigation established, the deputy was engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities on order from the Russian Federation. In March-April 2014, he received instructions from Russian curators to destabilize the situation in the city. He also received information about plans to seize the building of the Odesa Regional Council.

The perpetrator not only transmitted relevant information to Russian curators but also repeatedly publicly called for a referendum on the "autonomy" of the Odesa region, the "necessity of protecting the population of the South and Southeast of Ukraine," the cessation of "discrimination against the Russian language," and granting it a special status.

The former deputy was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) and Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

If the detainee's guilt is proven in court, he faces a penalty of 12 to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian propaganda intensified the spread of fakes, manipulations, and speculations dedicated to the tragedy in the Odesa House of Trade Unions on May 2, 2014.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that in reality, the tragedy became possible due to Russian interference. The first victims in Odesa were among Ukrainian patriots, and the fire in the House of Trade Unions did not occur due to intentional arson.