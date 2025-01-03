Investigators arrive at the detention of South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol - media

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 70697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130819 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113994 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134822 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134032 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 60546 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103282 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105480 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183946 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134032 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134822 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144140 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135689 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152776 views
Investigators arrive at the detention of South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol - media

Investigators arrive at the detention of South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27246 views

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has entered the residence of former President Yun Seok-yol to arrest him. The arrest warrant was issued due to an attempt to impose martial law last month.

In South Korea, investigators from the state anti-corruption agency entered the official residence of ousted South Korean President Yun Sook-yol in Seoul to execute a warrant for his arrest. This is reported by Yonhap and the Associated Press, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, investigators from the state anti-corruption agency entered the presidential residence to execute a detention warrant for President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached over his failed attempt to impose martial law last month.

We have begun to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon,

the CIO said in a statement.

The CIO has until Monday to execute the detention order on charges of sedition and abuse of power related to Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

It was unclear whether the president would cooperate with authorities trying to detain him. In a defiant New Year's address to conservative supporters rallying outside his residence, Yun said he would "fight to the end" against "anti-state forces." His lawyers called the warrant for his detention "invalid" and "illegal,

- The media note.

However, rallies by Yun's supporters near the presidential residence complicated the CIO's work, as did potential clashes with the Presidential Security Service.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the residence in recent days to oppose Yun's impeachment and block his arrest. Some of them were forcibly dispersed by police.

Observers said that executing the order on Saturday or Sunday could face even larger crowds, while executing the order on Monday would be too close to the deadline.

The Prosecutor General joined forces with the police and the Defense Ministry's investigative department to conduct a joint investigation into Yun's failed attempt to impose martial law.

If the Presidential Security Service or Yun's supporters attempt to obstruct the execution of the arrest warrant, police said they would take them into custody on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties.

If Yoon is arrested, investigators plan to take him to the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, for questioning, after which he will be placed in the Seoul Detention Center in nearby Uiwan.

Recall

A South Korean court has approved the arrest of President Yun Suk-yeol after his removal from power through impeachment. The reason was the decision to impose martial law on December 3, and a criminal investigation is underway.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
seoulSeoul
south-koreaSouth Korea

