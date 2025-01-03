Investigators arrive at the detention of South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol - media

In South Korea, investigators from the state anti-corruption agency entered the official residence of ousted South Korean President Yun Sook-yol in Seoul to execute a warrant for his arrest. This is reported by Yonhap and the Associated Press, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, investigators from the state anti-corruption agency entered the presidential residence to execute a detention warrant for President Yun Suk-yol, who was impeached over his failed attempt to impose martial law last month.

We have begun to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon, the CIO said in a statement.

The CIO has until Monday to execute the detention order on charges of sedition and abuse of power related to Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

It was unclear whether the president would cooperate with authorities trying to detain him. In a defiant New Year's address to conservative supporters rallying outside his residence, Yun said he would "fight to the end" against "anti-state forces." His lawyers called the warrant for his detention "invalid" and "illegal, - The media note.



However, rallies by Yun's supporters near the presidential residence complicated the CIO's work, as did potential clashes with the Presidential Security Service.

Thousands of supporters gathered outside the residence in recent days to oppose Yun's impeachment and block his arrest. Some of them were forcibly dispersed by police.

Observers said that executing the order on Saturday or Sunday could face even larger crowds, while executing the order on Monday would be too close to the deadline.

The Prosecutor General joined forces with the police and the Defense Ministry's investigative department to conduct a joint investigation into Yun's failed attempt to impose martial law.

If the Presidential Security Service or Yun's supporters attempt to obstruct the execution of the arrest warrant, police said they would take them into custody on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties.

If Yoon is arrested, investigators plan to take him to the CIO headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, for questioning, after which he will be placed in the Seoul Detention Center in nearby Uiwan.

Recall

A South Korean court has approved the arrest of President Yun Suk-yeol after his removal from power through impeachment. The reason was the decision to impose martial law on December 3, and a criminal investigation is underway.