Inverter explodes in a high-rise building in Kyiv region: man hospitalized

An explosion occurred in an apartment on the fifth floor of a high-rise building in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the incident.

It has been preliminarily established that an inverter was operating on the balcony of the residence when it suddenly exploded, after which a fire broke out. As a result of the incident, a 38-year-old man was injured and hospitalized - the statement says.

It is reported that rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

We remind you

In the Kyiv region, 34 facilities were damaged as a result of Russian attacks on September 21, with the largest number in Bucha district.

Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injured