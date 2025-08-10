Invaders shelled the railway station in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region

Some trains will run on altered routes due to the attack by Russian troops on the railway station in the settlement of Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The peace process as executed by our barbaric neighbors currently looks like this. Another night and another massive raid on a railway hub, including the station. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. All on-duty employees were evacuated in advance, so the most important thing is no casualties. Restoration began early in the morning. Such is our summer. - Pertsovskyi reported.

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on changes in train movement.

Combat operations in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have caused temporary cancellations and route changes for trains passing through Synelnykove-1 station.

Trains are temporarily canceled:

6107 Synelnykove-1 — Dnipro-Holovnyi;

6272 Synelnykove-1 — Samiilivka;

6277 Samiilivka — Dnipro-Holovnyi;

6583 Synelnykove-1 — Zaporizhzhia-2;

6185 Synelnykove-1 — Dnipro-Holovnyi;

6104 Synelnykove-1 — Chaplyne;

6148 Chaplyne — Demuryne;

6143 Demuryne — Chaplyne;

6141 Chaplyne — Dnipro-Holovnyi;

7201 Synelnykove-1 — Dnipro-Holovnyi;

6533/6534 Zaporizhzhia-2 — Synelnykove-1;

6548/6547 Synelnykove-1 — Zaporizhzhia-2;

6109 Demuryne — Dnipro-Holovnyi;

6110 Dnipro-Holovnyi — Chaplyne;

Train No. 7202 Kamianske-Pasazhyrske — Dnipro-Holovnyi runs on an altered route (instead of Kamianske-Pasazhyrske — Synelnykove-1).

Also, the route is shortened:

No. 7204 will run Kamianske-Pasazhyrske — Dnipro-Holovnyi (instead of Kamianske-Pasazhyrske — Synelnykove-1);

Flight No. 7405 Synelnykove-1 — Dnipro-Holovnyi has been canceled.

Recall

As a result of the night drone attack on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people died and 10 were injured, including 2 children.

In July, the number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast tripled and almost doubled from Zaporizhzhia. This is due to the approaching front line, writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.