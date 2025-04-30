International support for the tribunal regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation: Kyslytsia announced details of the process

Political support from international partners will be crucial after the completion of technical work on key documents for the establishment of a special tribunal on Russia's crimes against Ukraine, including during the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which is scheduled for May 13-14. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia during a joint meeting of the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bring Kids Back UA, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Kyslytsia, in March 2025, a meeting of the commission at the level of experts was held in Strasbourg, at which representatives completed technical work on three draft documents necessary for the establishment of the tribunal.

In particular, we are talking about a draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of the tribunal, as well as a draft statute of the tribunal, and a draft extended partial agreement on the management of the special tribunal and financing.

In the near future, we expect to receive signals of political support from our international partners on the establishment of a special tribunal. And the key event will be the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on May 13-14. - Kyslytsia said.

Recall

In The Hague, a draft special tribunal on the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which is unofficially called "the tribunal for Putin", has already been prepared.