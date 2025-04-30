International support for the tribunal regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation: Kyslytsia announced details of the process

$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11150 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 53897 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80199 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 141469 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 82890 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 224929 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 165936 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115455 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140143 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 107912 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Popular news

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

April 30, 04:52 AM • 88065 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

April 30, 05:35 AM • 89279 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127285 views

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 63967 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 71465 views
Publications

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 17800 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

10:55 AM • 42129 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 141469 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 127714 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 148034 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

International support for the tribunal regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation: Kyslytsia announced details of the process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

Technical work on documents for the special tribunal regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation has been completed. Ukraine expects political support from partners at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on May 13-14.

International support for the tribunal regarding the crimes of the Russian Federation: Kyslytsia announced details of the process

Political support from international partners will be crucial after the completion of technical work on key documents for the establishment of a special tribunal on Russia's crimes against Ukraine, including during the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which is scheduled for May 13-14. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia during a joint meeting of the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bring Kids Back UA, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to Kyslytsia, in March 2025, a meeting of the commission at the level of experts was held in Strasbourg, at which representatives completed technical work on three draft documents necessary for the establishment of the tribunal.

In particular, we are talking about a draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of the tribunal, as well as a draft statute of the tribunal, and a draft extended partial agreement on the management of the special tribunal and financing.

In the near future, we expect to receive signals of political support from our international partners on the establishment of a special tribunal. And the key event will be the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on May 13-14.

- Kyslytsia said.

Recall

In The Hague, a draft special tribunal on the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which is unofficially called "the tribunal for Putin", has already been prepared.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Council of Europe
The Hague
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine
