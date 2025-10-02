International Social Educator Day, World Balloon Day, World Farm Animals Day: what is celebrated on October 2

Today, October 2, the world celebrates International Social Educator Day, as well as holidays in honor of the Indian political figure Mahatma Gandhi - World Non-Violence Day, World Farm Animals Day, writes UNN.

International Social Educator Day

On October 2, the world celebrates International Social Educator Day. It was officially established in 2009 at the International Conference of Social Educators in Copenhagen.

Social educators constantly cooperate with psychologists. In educational institutions of Ukraine, these specialists together form the psychological service of education. The main tasks of a social educator are preventive, explanatory, correctional work, ensuring the health of children studying in the institution, including physical, mental, and social.

World Balloon Day

The first rubber balloon was invented in 1824 during his experiments with hydrogen by the scientist Michael Faraday. He managed to connect several rubber parts into a bag and inflate it with hydrogen. Balloons began to be mass-produced at the beginning of the 20th century. And in 1931, Neil Tillotson made the first latex balloon. This was a breakthrough in this field and allowed the production of products of various shapes.

World Farm Animals Day

Traditionally, every year on October 2, World Farm Animals Day is celebrated.

This day was first held in 1983 as part of an animal rights campaign highlighting unnecessary suffering and death. October 2 was chosen for a reason. On this day, Mahatma Gandhi was born - a famous fighter against all violence and cruelty, as well as a convinced vegetarian.

This initiative is an important cause, because a significant number of animals that are exploited daily are kept on large farms. Animal husbandry is the most popular, widest field of agriculture. For the sake of meat and fur production, people annually take the lives of more than 55 billion animals.

International Day of Non-Violence

On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated worldwide. The UN General Assembly established this holiday in 2007. The term "non-violence" was coined by the Indian political figure Mahatma Gandhi. He led the fight against racism and defended the rights of Indians. His activity was so influential that in 1915 Gandhi led the national liberation movement of India. He dedicated his entire life to fighting violence and became a hero of the country.

Day of Remembrance of Hieromartyr Cyprian and Martyr Justina (Cyprian's Day)

Every year, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Hieromartyr Cyprian and Holy Martyr Justina, who became symbols of the victory of the Christian faith over dark forces. Their lives and martyrdom left a deep mark on the Christian world and still inspire believers on the path to faith, moral steadfastness, and spiritual purity.