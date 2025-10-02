$41.140.18
October 1, 05:49 PM • 17664 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 26895 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 35168 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 26432 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 44349 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24986 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22768 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54719 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41570 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32757 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 29970 views
International Social Educator Day, World Balloon Day, World Farm Animals Day: what is celebrated on October 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

October 2 marks International Social Educator Day, established in 2009. Also today is World Farm Animals Day and International Day of Non-Violence, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

International Social Educator Day, World Balloon Day, World Farm Animals Day: what is celebrated on October 2

Today, October 2, the world celebrates International Social Educator Day, as well as holidays in honor of the Indian political figure Mahatma Gandhi - World Non-Violence Day, World Farm Animals Day, writes UNN

Details 

International Social Educator Day 

On October 2, the world celebrates International Social Educator Day. It was officially established in 2009 at the International Conference of Social Educators in Copenhagen. 

Social educators constantly cooperate with psychologists. In educational institutions of Ukraine, these specialists together form the psychological service of education. The main tasks of a social educator are preventive, explanatory, correctional work, ensuring the health of children studying in the institution, including physical, mental, and social. 

Ombudsman named the main quality of a teacher for almost 60% of schoolchildren23.09.25, 11:32 • 5872 views

World Balloon Day 

The first rubber balloon was invented in 1824 during his experiments with hydrogen by the scientist Michael Faraday. He managed to connect several rubber parts into a bag and inflate it with hydrogen. Balloons began to be mass-produced at the beginning of the 20th century. And in 1931, Neil Tillotson made the first latex balloon. This was a breakthrough in this field and allowed the production of products of various shapes.

In the Netherlands, one person died and 5 were injured due to a hard landing of a hot air balloon14.08.25, 10:18 • 3169 views

World Farm Animals Day

Traditionally, every year on October 2, World Farm Animals Day is celebrated. 

This day was first held in 1983 as part of an animal rights campaign highlighting unnecessary suffering and death. October 2 was chosen for a reason. On this day, Mahatma Gandhi was born - a famous fighter against all violence and cruelty, as well as a convinced vegetarian.

This initiative is an important cause, because a significant number of animals that are exploited daily are kept on large farms. Animal husbandry is the most popular, widest field of agriculture. For the sake of meat and fur production, people annually take the lives of more than 55 billion animals.

Near Kyiv, the owner hanged his dog on a fence: the animal died, police launched an investigation23.09.25, 20:51 • 4376 views

International Day of Non-Violence

On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated worldwide. The UN General Assembly established this holiday in 2007. The term "non-violence" was coined by the Indian political figure Mahatma Gandhi. He led the fight against racism and defended the rights of Indians. His activity was so influential that in 1915 Gandhi led the national liberation movement of India. He dedicated his entire life to fighting violence and became a hero of the country.

Michael Jackson's accusers demand $400 million in compensation for alleged sexual abuse25.09.25, 09:03 • 3619 views

Day of Remembrance of Hieromartyr Cyprian and Martyr Justina (Cyprian's Day) 

Every year, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Hieromartyr Cyprian and Holy Martyr Justina, who became symbols of the victory of the Christian faith over dark forces. Their lives and martyrdom left a deep mark on the Christian world and still inspire believers on the path to faith, moral steadfastness, and spiritual purity.

