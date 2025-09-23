During the war, more than half of Ukrainian schoolchildren value a supportive teacher

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 15528 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 16264 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 20689 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 36490 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 39711 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 39905 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 60499 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68245 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62961 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30537 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 11896 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 12910 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 15413 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 15714 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 8360 views
Publications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 4410 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 8528 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 15528 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 56452 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 60499 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
White House
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 56452 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 27179 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 43220 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 94595 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 116433 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

During the war, more than half of Ukrainian schoolchildren value a supportive teacher

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The educational ombudsman stated that educators face heavy workloads, bureaucracy, and low salaries.

During the war, more than half of Ukrainian schoolchildren value a supportive teacher

58% of surveyed schoolchildren named the ability to provide support in a difficult moment as the main quality of a teacher. At the same time, educators face heavy workloads, bureaucracy, and low salaries, which depletes their internal resources. This was stated by educational ombudsman Nadiia Leshchyk, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, within a separate special study for the fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, an online survey of 1067 Ukrainian students aged 15-17 was conducted, along with 16 focus groups: 8 with parents and 8 with middle and high school teachers.

Among the common observations of parents and educators that emerged during the focus groups, the level of teachers' salaries remains low and does not correspond to the volume of their duties and workload.

Ukrainian teachers also pointed out during the focus groups:

  • heavy workload, particularly due to the amount of paperwork and reporting, which leads to overwork outside working hours and heavily bureaucratizes the teacher's work;
    • increased workload due to the mixed format of education: lessons need to be adapted to different conditions, and in some cases, classes even have to be held in shelters;
      • the growing emotional burden on educators during wartime, as children need more support, motivation, emotional calm, and confidence from teachers.

        The results of the online survey also show that 37% of surveyed Ukrainian students consider a teacher who supports and respects students to be an ideal. And "58% of schoolchildren indicated that during wartime, the main quality of a teacher is the ability to provide support in a difficult moment."

        But to support students, an educator must have a reserve of internal resources and develop psychological resilience. However, this can be difficult in conditions of overload, energy depletion, and insufficient support. I continue to advocate for reducing the workload on pedagogical staff and upholding teachers' academic freedom.

         - emphasized the ombudsman.

        The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students19.09.25, 19:30 • 52775 views

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyEducation
        Ukraine